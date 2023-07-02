Baltimore Police are at the scene of a ‘mass shooting incident,’ officials say Melissa Alonso, CNN Jul 2, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Baltimore Police officers are at the scene of an overnight “mass shooting incident” in South Baltimore, Baltimore Police Spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge said Sunday.The incident happened in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue, Eldridge said.It’s unclear how many people have been injured. A news conference is expected.This is a developing story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular LIST: Fireworks celebrations set for 2023 Fourth of July Smoke will keep pouring into the US as long as fires are burning in Canada. Here’s why they aren’t being put out Judge dismisses petition to bring charges against officer who killed Tony Robinson Capitol Square to fully close for remainder of Dane Co. Farmers' Market season Mallards break record for world's largest brandy old fashioned cocktail Latest News Mallards break record for world's largest brandy old fashioned cocktail Bierock celebrates five years in Madison Who wants to be a game show host? These days, you already have to be famous Packages from China are surging into the United States. Some say $800 duty-free limit was a mistake Smoke will keep pouring into the US as long as fires are burning in Canada. Here’s why they aren’t being put out More News