At least 20 dead sea lions have been found on the North Coast and a bacterium that can survive for weeks or months in the water or soil is the likely culprit. Andrea Nakano reports. (9-8-23)

    SAUSALITO, California (KPIX) -- The Marine Mammal Center is seeing an uptick in sea lions infected with a deadly disease. While it can be fatal to sea lions, it can also be deadly for your pet dog.