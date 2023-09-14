United Auto Workers union is ready to strike at targeted, individual auto plants across the U.S. if contract expires

New York (CNN) — Time is running out to avert a strike that could shut down America’s unionized auto assembly plants and other manufacturing facilities.

The United Auto Workers contracts expire at 11:59 pm Thursday. The contracts cover 145,000 UAW members at the three companies: General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, which builds vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge and Chrysler brands for North America.