Hear from man who says escaped inmate broke into his home
Video play button

(CNN) — Investigators believe convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante escaped from the Chester County Prison in Pennsylvania last Thursday by climbing onto the roof and fleeing from there, a law enforcement source told CNN.

About 200 law enforcement personnel searching for Cavalcante in eastern Pennsylvania are now hoping to “stress him” out of hiding as the manhunt stretches into its seventh day, a US Marshals Service official said.

CNN’s Andy Rose, Lauren Mascarenhas, Alisha Ebrahimji, Artemis Moshtaghian and Celina Tebor contributed to this report.