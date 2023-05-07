One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting when an altercation broke out aboard a DART train in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday, and a suspect remains at large, authorities said.

The incident unfolded around 4:30 p.m. local time and began as some sort of disagreement between two people aboard a northbound Green Line train near the Hatcher station, DART spokesperson Gordon Shattles said in a statement to CNN.