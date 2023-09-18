Video shows suspect's car next to slain deputy's car, police say
Video play button

(CNN) — After an hourslong standoff, a 29-year-old man suspected of gunning down a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested.

Kevin Cataneo Salazar is accused of ambushing and killing Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, as the deputy was in his patrol car at an intersection Saturday, Los Angeles Sheriff Robert Luna said.

CNN’s Josh Campbell, Camila Bernal, David Williams, Stephanie Becker, Conor Powell, Ashley R. Williams, Michelle Watson, Andy Rose and Lechelle Benken contributed to this report.