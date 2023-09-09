Another sighting but no capture yet in Pennsylvania manhunt
(CNN) — As the manhunt for a convicted killer who slipped out of a Pennsylvania prison continues for the 10th day Saturday, authorities conducting an intense 24-hour operation now have nearly 400 officers on search efforts.

Officials assigned additional law enforcement personnel to search for Danelo Cavalcante as the number of his reported sightings in Chester County has grown since his escape from the county correctional facility on August 31.

