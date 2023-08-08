Miami-Dade police and police divers searched the murky waters of a lake where investigators believe as many as 30 cars are sunk on the bottom.

(CNN) — An underwater search team that specializes in missing persons cold cases discovered approximately 30 cars submerged in a South Florida lake over the weekend, police said.

Dive teams from multiple agencies will be recovering the vehicles from the lake in Doral and “a thorough investigation will take place,” according to the Doral Police Department.