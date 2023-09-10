See new images of convicted killer caught on doorbell camera
Video play button

(CNN) — Police working to apprehend a fugitive who escaped a Pennsylvania prison 12 days ago remain confident Monday he remains within Chester County, despite the fact he slipped through their search perimeter this weekend, forcing a “change in direction” for investigators.

“We don’t have a defined search area at this point,” Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said in a news conference Monday afternoon, nearly two days after authorities say Danelo Cavalcante stole a van, changed his appearance and was sighted more than 20 miles away before ditching the vehicle in East Nantmeal Township.

CNN’s Nicole Grether, Celina Tebor, Emma Tucker, Samantha Beech, Aya Elamroussi, Brian Todd and Aaron Cooper, Michelle Watson, Jessica Prater and Polo Sandoval contributed to this report.