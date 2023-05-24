95-year-old woman dies after being tasered in her Australian nursing home

Clare Nowland, 95, was tasered by police at her care home in Cooma, New South Wales, Australia.

 Courtesy Andrew Thaler

Brisbane, Australia (CNN) — A 95-year-old woman who was tasered in her Australian nursing home last week has died, police in New South Wales said Wednesday.

An Australian police officer who alleged tasered Clare Nowland has been charged with multiple offenses including recklessly causing grievous bodily harm and assault.