Attorney for 11-year-old Mississippi boy shot by police says there’s ‘no way’ he could have been mistaken for an adult

Aderrien Murry, an 11-year-old Mississippi boy who was shot by a police officer after he called 911 for help, is recovering after being released from the hospital, according to his family.

(CNN) — An attorney for an 11-year-old Mississippi boy who was shot by a police officer after he called 911 for help said Thursday there was “no way” the boy could have been mistaken for an adult.

The attorney, Carlos Moore, is asking for “a full and transparent investigation” of the shooting.

