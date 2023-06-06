(CNN) — The Atlanta City Council voted early Tuesday to approve $31 million in public money for construction of a police and fire training facility, dubbed “Cop City” by opponents, following a marathon 16-hour meeting that saw hundreds of people voice their opinion.

The facility has been a point of contention since its conception by residents who feel there was little public input, conservationists who worry it will carve out a chunk of much-needed forest land and activists who say it will militarize police forces and contribute to further instances of police brutality.

CNN’s Christina Maxouris, Nick Valencia, Rebekah Riess, Jeremy Grisham and Dakin Andone contributed to this report.