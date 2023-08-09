Roughly 15 million discarded garments arrive every week in Ghana, mostly to the Kantamanto market. One non-profit hopes to tackle this influx using innovative upcycling methods.

Accra, Ghana (CNN) — Kennie MacCarthy rummages through a knee-deep pile of clothes, pointing out their flaws: sweat stains, overstretched collars, holes and rips. They belong to a vendor in one of the world’s largest secondhand clothing markets, who plans on selling these clothes for a small profit. But MacCarthy estimates that only 20% can be sold.

“(The vendor) says it feels really bad,” MacCarthy said. “It doesn’t feel good to be holding very stained clothes or really dirty clothes, but they have to do that … to see what they can sell and what they cannot sell.”