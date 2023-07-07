At least two dead in oil platform fire in Gulf of Mexico

Emergency crews work to put out a fire at the Nohoch Alfa oil platform.

 Cepropie

(CNN) — At least two people were killed and one person is missing after a fire broke out Friday at the Nohoch Alfa offshore platform at the Bay of Campeche, in the Gulf of Mexico, the state-owned oil company Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) said in a statement.

Some 321 workers out of the 328 who were working on the structure when the fire started have already been evacuated, according to Pemex. Four boats have been sent to control the fires on the oil platform.