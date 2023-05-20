At least nine killed in crush at soccer stadium in El Salvador By Marlon Sorto, CNN May 20, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — At least nine people were killed and several more injured Saturday in a crush at a soccer stadium in the capital of El Salvador, the National Civil Police (PNC) said on Twitter.“The first information points to a stampede of fans who tried to enter to watch the match between Alianza and FAS” at the Cuscatlán Stadium, the PNC said.Salvadoran Health Minister Francisco Alabi said on Twitter that emergency teams had been deployed and the injured were being transferred to local hospitals.Video provided by the National Civil Police of El Salvador showed multiple ambulances parked outside the stadium and medics rushing to the scene.Alianza and FAS are two of the most popular soccer teams in the Central American country.This is a breaking news story. More to followThe-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Latest News More than 33 million US drivers don't know if they're at risk from rare but dangerous airbag blast ‘We’re not prepared for this’: AI presents political peril for 2024 with threat to mislead voters Madison teen charged in Memorial High School bomb threats facing federal fraud charges Incredible shrinking lakes: Humans, climate change, diversion costs trillions of gallons annually Southbound traffic on I-39 back open outside Portage after truck overturned More News