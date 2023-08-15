See what it's like in fire-ravaged Lahaina as aid efforts begin
Video play button

(CNN) — With only a quarter of the Maui wildfire burn area searched, the death toll of what’s already the deadliest US wildfire in more than a century still could rise significantly, Hawaii authorities said Monday.

At least 99 people have been confirmed dead from the wildfires, and the number could double over the next 10 days, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green told CNN Monday.

CNN’s Raja Razek, Caroll Alvarado, DJ Judd, Oren Liebermann, Gloria Pazmino and Chris Boyette contributed to this report.