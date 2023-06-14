At least 79 people drown after migrant boat sinks off Greek coast

(CNN) — At least 79 people died after a migrant boat carrying hundreds of people sank off the Greek coast in the early hours of Wednesday, that country’s Coast Guard said.

A total of 104 migrants who were traveling on the boat have since been rescued from the water and transferred to the city of Kalamata. The coast guard said the search and rescue operation will stop once it’s dark in the area and will continue with the first light of day tomorrow.