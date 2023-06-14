At least 79 people drown after migrant boat sinks off Greek coast

(CNN) — At least 78 people died after a migrant boat carrying hundreds of people sank off the Greek coast in the early hours of Wednesday, that country’s Coast Guard said, as fears mount that there could be more fatalities.

A total of 104 migrants who were traveling on the boat have since been rescued from the water and transferred to the city of Kalamata.