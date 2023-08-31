Videos of a raging fire in a five-story building in central Johannesburg showed flames engulfing the lower floor. Johannesburg's emergency services said the fire broke out in the middle of the night and has claimed dozens of lives.

(CNN) — At least 73 people have died and dozens more were injured after a fire tore through a five-story building in central Johannesburg which had been turned into informal housing.

Authorities said they have moved through the building floor by floor, searching for survivors and pulling out charred bodies and laying them on the streets. Children are believed to have been killed, according to local media.