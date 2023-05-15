At least 3 people killed and 2 officers wounded in a shooting in Farmington, New Mexico, police say By Jamiel Lynch, CNN May 15, 2023 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A video recorded by Facebook user Larry Jacquez shows the police response following the shooting in Farmington on May 15. Courtesy Larry Jacquez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Multiple people were shot and at least three killed in a shooting in Farmington, New Mexico, police said in a Facebook post.Officers were involved in a shooting with a suspect, who was killed on scene, police said. Two officers were shot and are being treated for their injuries in the hospital, but are in stable condition."The suspect's identity is unknown and there are no other known threats at this time," police said in the post.There was no immediate information on where the shooting occurred.The Phoenix division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) tweeted that it was "responding to a report of a mass shooting" in Farmington.CNN has reached out to the city's mayor and the New Mexico governor for comment.About 46,400 people live in Farmington, which is in northwestern New Mexico, just south of the Colorado state line. It is about 150 miles northwest of Albuquerque.This is a developing story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CNN's Sara Smart and Amy Simonson contributed to this reporting. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Janesville woman arrested after kids found unattended in 'deplorable' living conditions NTSB to conduct safety investigation after crash that killed middle school girl 'I know what it is when I see it': Lawmaker speaks on obscene material bills on For the Record I-90/94 West back open from Camp Douglas to Oakdale after crash Longtime State Street retailer opens up about success and failure in a new book Latest News Wisconsin's budget forecast dips slightly, still projected to be near $7 billion surplus Janesville firefighters rescue bunny from storm drain Fall River home considered a total loss after fire Wisconsin environmental regulators settle wastewater lawsuit with large dairy farm Occupied home in SE Madison hit by bullet, police say; no injuries reported More News