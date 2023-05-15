At least 3 people killed and 2 officers wounded in a shooting in Farmington, New Mexico, police say

A video recorded by Facebook user Larry Jacquez shows the police response following the shooting in Farmington on May 15.

 Courtesy Larry Jacquez

Multiple people were shot and at least three killed in a shooting in Farmington, New Mexico, police said in a Facebook post.

Officers were involved in a shooting with a suspect, who was killed on scene, police said. Two officers were shot and are being treated for their injuries in the hospital, but are in stable condition.

CNN's Sara Smart and Amy Simonson contributed to this reporting.