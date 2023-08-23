RAW: CA: DEADLY MASS SHOOTING/"HORRIBLE AND TRAGIC"
(CNN) — At least three people have been fatally shot and six others injured at a beloved Southern California biker bar, authorities said, in the latest of more than 460 mass shootings this year in the United States.

The gunman was killed in a shootout with deputies at the scene after gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cook’s Corner, authorities said. He has been identified as 59-year-old John Snowling, a former officer with the Ventura Police Department, a spokesperson for the county district attorney’s office told CNN.

