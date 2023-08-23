At least three people have been killed and six others were wounded by gunfire at a biker bar in Orange County, California

(CNN) — At least three people were killed and six others were injured in a mass shooting at a biker bar in Orange County, California, Wednesday night, authorities said.

Of the six victims taken to a local trauma center, five suffered gunshot wounds, Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy said during a news conference Wednesday night. Two of the patients were in critical condition and the other four were in stable condition, he added.

