At least 21 people die from heatwave in northern Mexico

People protect themselves from the sun with umbrellas amid high temperatures in Mexico on June 22.

 Carlos Santiago/Eyepix Group/Avalon/dpa/Sipa USA

(CNN) — At least 21 people have died as a result of an ongoing heatwave in northern Mexico, according to a statement from the Tamaulipas state’s Secretary of Health.

Of the ten other people currently hospitalized due to the heatwave in hospitals in Tamaulipas, which are run by Mexico’s Ministry of Health, four are in intensive care, two in urgent care, and four in standard care.