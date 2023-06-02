At least 207 killed and 900 injured in three-train crash in India

(CNN) — More than 200 people were killed and hundreds injured after multiple trains collided in India on Friday evening, according to a local official, in what has been described as a “violent” crash.

Two passenger trains and a goods train collided in an accident in the city of Balasore in Odisha state, according to state chief secretary Pradeep Jena.