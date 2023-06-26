At least 2 people killed and hundreds of thousands without power after tornado-spawning storms hit the Southeast and Ohio Valley

Debris is lifted into the air by a possible tornado during severe weather near Greenwood, Indiana, on Sunday.

 Eric Ford/TMX/Reuters

(CNN) — Severe tornado-spawning storms battered the Southeast and Ohio Valley, leaving at least two people dead and more than 400,000 homes and businesses without power as more storms Monday threaten from North Carolina to Philadelphia.

One death was reported after severe storms Sunday slammed Martin County in southern Indiana, emergency management officials told The New York Times. Another person was injured and rescuers were still searching for anyone else who may be in need of assistance, Martin County Emergency Management Director Monty Wolf told the Times.

CNN’s Caitlin Kaiser, Michelle Watson, Christina Maxouris, Amanda Jackson, Eric Levenson and Eli Masket contributed to this report.