At least 19 children killed in school dormitory fire in Guyana

(CNN) — At least 19 of the 20 people who died in a “horrific” school dormitory fire were children, officials said on Monday, after a blaze tore through the building in the Caribbean country of Guyana.

Fourteen children died at the scene, Department of Public Information (DPI) said in a statement, while five died at the Mahdia District Hospital, according to a statement from Guyana’s Fire Service.