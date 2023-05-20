At least 12 killed in crush at soccer stadium in El Salvador By Marlon Sorto, Omar Fajardo, Rafael Romo and Heather Chen, CNN May 20, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — At least 12 people were killed and dozens injured Saturday in a crush at a soccer stadium in the capital of El Salvador, the National Civil Police (PNC) said on Twitter.“The first information points to a stampede of fans who tried to enter to watch the match between Alianza and FAS” at the Cuscatlán Stadium, the PNC said.Salvadoran Health Minister Francisco Alabi said on Twitter that emergency teams had been deployed and the injured were being transferred to local hospitals.Around 90 people, including minors, are being treated for injuries – most are in “stable” condition, he added.President Nayib Bukele said an “exhaustive investigation” into the incident would be carried out by the national police and the attorney general’s office.“Everyone will be investigated: teams, managers, stadium, ticket office, league, federation, etc. Whoever the culprits are, they will not go unpunished,” Bukele tweeted.Video provided by the National Civil Police of El Salvador showed multiple ambulances parked outside the stadium and medics rushing to the scene.Photos taken from inside the stadium also showed crowds of people, many wearing jersey colors of white and blue.Alianza and FAS are two of the most popular soccer teams in the Central American country.This is a developing news story. More to followThe-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Latest News More than 33 million US drivers don't know if they're at risk from rare but dangerous airbag blast ‘We’re not prepared for this’: AI presents political peril for 2024 with threat to mislead voters Madison teen charged in Memorial High School bomb threats facing federal fraud charges Incredible shrinking lakes: Humans, climate change, diversion costs trillions of gallons annually Southbound traffic on I-39 back open outside Portage after truck overturned More News