Residents unite to rebuild after wildfire
Video play button

(CNN) — The death toll in the Maui wildfires is now 110, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said at a Wednesday news conference, as Hawaiian Electric faces mounting questions for not shutting down power lines when high winds created dangerous fire conditions.

Earlier Wednesday, the company that runs a sensor network on Maui said it detected multiple major utility grid faults hours before fires started.

CNN’s Raja Razek, Taylor Romine, Gloria Pazmino, Joey Hurst, Chris Boyette and Eva Rothenberg contributed to this report.