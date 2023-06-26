(CNN) — Severe tornado-spawning storms battered the Southeast and Ohio Valley, leaving at least one person dead and knocking out power to more than 615,000 homes and businesses across multiple states.

The death was reported after severe storms slammed Martin County in southern Indiana, Sunday, emergency management officials told The New York Times. Another person was injured and rescuers were still searching for anyone else who may be in need of assistance, Martin County Emergency Management Director Monty Wolf told the Times.

