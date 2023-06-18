Madison
(CNN) — At least one juvenile was killed and nine others injured on Sunday in an overnight shooting in downtown St. Louis, CNN affiliate KMOV reported.
The shooting took place inside a downtown building at around 1:45 a.m., the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department told KMOV.
Mayor Tishaura O. Jones “has been briefed by Chief Tracy regarding this morning’s heinous gun violence at N. 14th and Washington,” her spokesperson, Nick Desideri, said on Twitter.
A noon news conference at the Wohl Center will provide updates on the case and draw attention to safe opportunities for St. Louis youth, Desideri said.
Missouri has one of the highest rates of gun deaths in the US, according to a 2022 study by Everytown for Gun Safety.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.