At least 1 juvenile killed and 9 others injured in an overnight mass shooting in St. Louis

Police reported an overnight shooting in downtown St. Louis that left one juvenile dead and 9 others injured.

 KMOV

(CNN) — At least one juvenile was killed and nine others injured on Sunday in an overnight shooting in downtown St. Louis, according to Mayor Tishaura Jones.

The shooting took place downtown just after 1 a.m. CT, inside a building at 14th and Washington where a party was being held. The space usually serves as an office space.