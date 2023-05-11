With just hours left before Title 42 expires Thursday night, the US is wrapping up a surge of asylum officers, troops and federal agents toward the southern border, anticipating the Trump-era border restriction policy's demise could spur an even heavier migrant influx than the country has already seen in recent weeks.

About 1,000 asylum officers were being sent to border patrol and immigration detention facilities to help screen asylum requests, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Wednesday. And US Secret Service agents and US marshals, among other federal workers, also are expected to deploy to help border authorities, two Homeland Security officials told CNN.

