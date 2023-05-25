Gaga, Chad (CNN) — Mastiura Ishakh Yousouff is only 22 but has been internally displaced in Sudan’s Darfur region for most of her life. But this is new territory even for someone who hasn’t known a permanent home – a refugee camp in eastern Chad, one of the world’s most destitute countries.

She was forced to cross the border after fighting intensified in West Darfur, bringing only her infant and the few personal items she could carry.

Krystina Shveda contributed to this report