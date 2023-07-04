As sentencing hearing begins, son of man killed in El Paso Walmart shooting calls gunman an ‘evil parasite’

(CNN) — Survivors and relatives of victims of the August 2019 Walmart massacre in El Paso, Texas, spent an emotional Wednesday in a federal courtroom speaking directly to the man being sentenced for fatally shooting 23 people and wounding 22 others – one of the deadliest attacks on Latinos in modern US history.

The sentencing hearing for Patrick Crusius – a 24-year-old who pleaded guilty in February to 90 federal charges, including hate crimes – began Wednesday in the US courthouse in El Paso and could last several days, according to court records.

