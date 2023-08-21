Unveiling Maui's water conflict in wake of wildfires
Video play button

(CNN) — President Joe Biden arrived in fire-ravaged Maui on Monday to witness the devastation left by an inferno more than a week ago and assess for himself a government response that some residents initially found lacking.

The trip brought Biden to the scene of the deadliest American wildfire in more than 100 years. His initial response to the Maui wildfires drew criticism earlier this month, mainly from Republicans, who seized upon a nearly five-day period of silence between Biden’s first comments about the fires and when he next publicly addressed the tragedy.

CNN’s Holly Yan, Priscilla Alvarez, Sam Fossum and Kayle Tausche contributed to this report.