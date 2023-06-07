(CNN) — As officials raise the warning level for Hawaii’s erupting Kīlauea volcano, they are highlighting a number of safe locations for the thousands who are expected to flock to the area to take in the magnificent view.

The volcano began erupting before sunrise on Wednesday with a burst of lava spewing from within Halemaʻumaʻu crater at Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park – home to two of the world’s most active volcanoes, Kīlauea and Mauna Loa.