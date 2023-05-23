As a child, she stitched clothes in a sweatshop. Now she sees modern slavery everywhere

Brisbane, Australia (CNN) — When Nasreen Sheikh walks down a busy street, she doesn’t see the faces of the people walking by – she sees the clothes they wear and the suffering of those who made them.

As a child, Sheikh worked up to 20 hours a day in a sweatshop in Nepal stitching fabric that would become clothes sold to consumers unaware of their true cost.