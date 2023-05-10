Army sergeant who killed a Black Lives Matter protester in Texas sentenced to 25 years in prison

Daniel Perry enters the courtroom at the Travis County Justice Center Tuesday in Austin, Texas.

 Mikala Compton/AP

A US Army sergeant who was convicted of murdering a protester at a Black Lives Matter rally in 2020 was sentenced to 25 years in prison Wednesday morning -- even as Texas' governor pushes to pardon him.

Daniel Perry, 35, faced between five and 99 years in prison for fatally shooting 28-year-old Garrett Foster at an Austin, Texas, racial justice rally following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Perry and Foster are White.

CNN's Rosa Flores, Andy Rose and Alisha Ebrahimji contributed to this report.