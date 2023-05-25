Fairfax, Virginia (CNN) — The Florida man who allegedly told officers at CIA Headquarters he had a gun and was later arrested with an AK-47 on nearby preschool property will stay in jail, a Virginia judge decided Thursday.

Eric Sandow, 32, of Gainesville, Florida, will remain behind bars while his criminal case plays out, Judge John Kassabian said after a brief bond hearing in the Fairfax County General District Court.

