Video: It's so hot in Arizona that beehives are melting
(CNN) — As deadly, unrelenting heat scorches Arizona, some entomologists are growing concerned about the increasing number of dead honeybees – a species vital to our ecosystem, especially food production.

Temperatures in Phoenix hit 110-plus degrees for a record-breaking 31 consecutive days from June 30 to July 30, part of what was the hottest month on record for any US city.