Julia Chatterley speaks to Marc Stewart about the Wall Street Journal report that China has banned the use of iPhones for central government officials.

New York (CNN) — Shares of Apple fell by 3.4% on Thursday following reports that China plans to expand a ban on the use of iPhones to government-backed agencies and companies.

Investors are fretting over the ability of the world’s most valuable public company to do business in the world’s second-largest economy.