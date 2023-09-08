Feeling nostalgic? Take a look at the excitement over Apple's first iPhone
(CNN) — Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 15 in just a few days, and it’s widely expected to come with a significant change.

The iPhone 15 is heavily rumored to ditch Apple’s proprietary Lightning charger in favor of USB-C charging, marking a milestone for the company by adopting universal charging. The change could ultimately streamline the charging process across various devices — and brands.