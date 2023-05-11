Two parents who were found guilty in connection with the sprawling college admissions cheating scheme known as "Operation Varsity Blues" had their convictions vacated by an appeals court judge on Wednesday.

John Wilson and Gamal Abdelaziz were found guilty in 2021 on several counts, including conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, for allegedly paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to scam mastermind Rick Singer to facilitate an admissions spot at the University of Southern California for their children, a scheme Singer called the "side door."

CNN's Eric Levenson contributed to this report.