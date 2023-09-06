CNN's Melissa Bell joins a Ukrainian reconnaissance mission where the team is flying a drone deep into the Russian-held territory in search for a Russian air-defense system.

(CNN) — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv Wednesday on what is his third trip to the Ukrainian capital since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The visit comes as Ukraine’s counteroffensive moves into its fourth month, with both political and military leaders in Kyiv talking up recent gains, especially in the south of the country, following growing concerns the concerted push on the battlefield has failed to produce results.

CNN’s Tim Lister contributed reporting.