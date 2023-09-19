Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells CNN's Dana Bash that "we are going to do and say things that they don't like" after President Biden called Chinese leader Xi Jinping a "dictator."

(CNN) — China has lashed out at Germany after its foreign minister called Xi Jinping a “dictator” and summoned Berlin’s ambassador for a dressing down, in the latest flaring of tensions with a western democratic power over how the Chinese leader is described overseas.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock made the remarks in an interview with Fox News during a visit to the United States last week.