Angry Palestinians mourn 12 killed in Israeli military operation in Jenin

Palestinians wait outside a hospital while paramedics transport injured people during a large-scale Israeli military operation in the West Bank town of Jenin. At least eight Palestinians were killed, Palestinian health authorities reported on Monday.

 Ayman Nobani/picture-alliance/dpa/AP

(CNN) — Thousands of Palestinians marched through the streets of Jenin on Wednesday for the funeral of the 12 people killed in Israel’s largest military operation in the occupied West Bank in more than 20 years.

The two-day incursion into the sprawling refugee camp, which caused extensive damage to roads, homes and cars, ended earlier Wednesday, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said, as the United Nations expressed deep concern over the violence.

