(CNN) — With appendages growing out of its head and an armored mouth, an ancient shrimplike creature was thought to be the quintessential apex predator of its time.

This sea creature earned its fearsome reputation because paleontologists thought it was responsible for the scarring and crushing of the fossilized skeletons of trilobites — early hard-shelled invertebrates that skittered along the seafloor before dying off in the mass extinction that gave way to the dinosaurs.