Video shows unarmed man with hands in air being attacked by police dog
(CNN) — An unarmed Black man was attacked by a police officer’s K-9 as he surrendered to authorities with his hands up, despite an Ohio State Trooper repeatedly urging officers not to release the dog.

The July 4 incident followed a lengthy pursuit as officers tried to pull over a commercial semi-truck that failed to stop for an inspection, a video released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows.

CNN’s Isabel Rosales contributed to this report.