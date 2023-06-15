An officer’s leg was run over by a fire truck during the Denver Nuggets victory parade. Later, 2 people were shot as fans left downtown

Two people have been shot in downtown Denver near the route where the city held the victory parade for its NBA championship team, according to a tweet from the police department.

 Matthew Stockman/Getty Images/FILE

(CNN) — As the city of Denver celebrated its first NBA championship, a police sergeant providing security for players riding on a fire truck was run over as people at a victory parade moved into the street, officials said Thursday.

Chief of Police Ron Thomas told reporters a SWAT sergeant who had been following the truck was in surgery after his left leg was run over and he had to be extricated from under the vehicle.