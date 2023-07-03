(CNN) — A former OceanGate Expeditions employee emailed another ex-associate of the company years ago with concerns about the potential failings of its Titan submersible and an ominous warning about its CEO, who was killed last month with four others when the vessel imploded on a dive in the North Atlantic.

“I don’t want to be seen as a Tattle tale but I’m so worried he kills himself and others in the quest to boost his ego,” David Lochridge wrote about OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, according to The New Yorker. The company hosted $250,000-a-ticket tourist excursions to the 111-year-old remains of the Titanic.

CNN’s LJ Spaet contributed to this report.